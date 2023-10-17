A Wisconsin staple, the Old Fashioned, is going to be taking over the Tripoli Shrine Center in Milwaukee, on October 21th, for the 2023 Old Fashioned Fest! Andy Braun, Walter Mathew, and Julia Marshall are here to talk about the large selection of drinks to try at the event, including companies like Clementines, Eldr & Rime, Fuel Cafe, and so many more! The drinks will using Brandy, provided by Drink Wisconsinbly, and Bourbon Whiskey, provided by Great Norther Distilling. The event will be featuring all local companies, so this is definitely something to put on your calendar if you're looking to support the community. There will also be music provided by the Milwaukee Jazz Institute Ensemble AND dancing provided by Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

VIP guests will receive access to the events at 5pm for premium spirits sampling and a VIP gift bag! Regular event hours are from 5pm to 9pm. Use the QR code shown in the segment to get "Four Tickets for Three (VIP)" and save $45! The code is T7TBY. Visit shepherdexpress.com/upcoming-events/oldfashioned for more information on this fun Saturday!