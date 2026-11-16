Office Holiday Parties: How to Keep the Cheer Without the Cringe

Office holiday parties are meant to bring coworkers together, but they can also come with awkward conversations, social pressure and the occasional Monday-morning regret. Leadership and workplace culture expert Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group, shares practical advice for employees and employers on making celebrations more comfortable and meaningful. From keeping attendance optional and knowing your limits to handling small talk and creating an inclusive atmosphere, Ridley explains how a thoughtful approach can help everyone leave feeling appreciated, connected and glad they came.