October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TOLL-FREE Hotline: 800-803-0362
Leslie McAbee, Ph.D. from UW All of Us Milwaukee joins Sandy Smith, Founder and CEO of Survivor's Journey to Peace to discuss the prevalence of domestic violence in our community and how they're working together to find solutions.
All of Us Milwaukee
https://www.joinallofus.org/
https://allofus.wisc.edu/about/
email allofusuwmke@hslc.wisc.edu
Survivor's Journey to Peace
https://www.survivorsjourneytopeace.org/
email Survivorsjourneytopeace@gmail.com
Posted at 10:56 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 11:56:17-04
