October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TOLL-FREE Hotline: 800-803-0362

Leslie McAbee, Ph.D. from UW All of Us Milwaukee joins Sandy Smith, Founder and CEO of Survivor's Journey to Peace to discuss the prevalence of domestic violence in our community and how they're working together to find solutions.

All of Us Milwaukee

https://www.joinallofus.org/

https://allofus.wisc.edu/about/

email allofusuwmke@hslc.wisc.edu

Survivor's Journey to Peace

https://www.survivorsjourneytopeace.org/

email Survivorsjourneytopeace@gmail.com

