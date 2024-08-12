Oconomowoc’s 85th Anniversary Celebration of “The Wizard of Oz” Premiere

Bob Duffy and Jalane Sauer join the show today to talk about how August 15, 2024 marks 85 years to the day that Oconomowoc, Wisc. Featured the beloved film, “The Wizard of Oz” at its downtown Strand Theatre. The city was among a few other communities selected to premiere the film as a test run before its major premiere at the Chinese Theatre.

The 85th anniversary coincides with Oconomowoc's Festival Week, making for a great opportunity to go check it out! All the things you can do on Festival Week along with Oz Anniversary: Free concerts, beer garden, Kids Day at the beach, arts festival and fireworks over the lake.

For more information visit visitocon.com.