Oatmilk 101: What’s Really in Your Glass?

Oatmilk has moved beyond the coffee shop, but questions remain about how it fits into a balanced diet. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Maya Feller is separating fact from fiction and sharing what consumers should look for when choosing an oatmilk.

From understanding calcium, vitamins, sugar and calories to comparing oatmilk with dairy, Feller will explain how individual nutrition needs can help guide your choice. She’ll also showcase Planet Oat and offer simple ideas for using oatmilk beyond your morning coffee, including everyday meals and recipes.

The takeaway? Understanding the nutrition label can help you choose the option that works best for your lifestyle.

Learn more at Planet Oat.