Number 1 Halloween Treats & Tips for This Season!

Limor Suss is here today to talk about must-have Halloween treats and essentials! HI-CHEW, the fruity, chewy candy brand, makes the perfect treat for trick-or-treaters. Customize your Halloween fun with Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets and light up your adventures using the new Crayola Light-Ups. And after the festivities, Garnier's Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water paired with SkinActive Eco Pads is the ideal duo for removing stubborn makeup.

For more information on all the back-to-school essentials and ways that you can thrive during back-to-school season this year, please visit www.limor.tv or visit Limor's Instagram page @LimorSuss.

