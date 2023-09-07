Now Is The Time To Get A Hot Tub

Today we welcome Fred and Kiya Bachmann, owners of Bachmann Pools and Spa to talk to us about a special event! With fall around the corner, now is the perfect time to look for a hot tub. Reconditioned and used hot tubs and spas are currently on sale! The service department inspects all used hot tubs before selling, and makes sure that they are ready to go. Bachmanns is offering a free cover removal system and a set of steps for all new tubs! They also have great financing options available. They want everyone to have a hot tub!

Bachmanns

19355 West Bluemound Rd.

Brookfield, WI 53045

262-333-7727