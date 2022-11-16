November is National Family Caregivers Month! Family caregivers help their patients, spouses and other loved ones live independently at home. They perform all sorts of task including helping with medication management, meal preparation, bathing, bill paying and more. These caregivers can do complex tasks like wound care or installing ramps or shower bars that help them remain living in their home as long as possible.

Helen Marks Dicks, state issues advocacy director for AARP, joins us to talk about how caregivers are the lifeblood of Wisconsin's long-term care system. For more information, please visit www.aarp.org/wi