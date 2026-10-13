Not Just Any Agent Will Do: The Hidden Expertise Behind Manufactured Home Sale

Manufactured homes offer an affordable path to homeownership, but buying and selling them aren't always the same as a traditional real estate transaction. Industry expert Missy Buttrum explains the key differences between manufactured and modular homes, how sales work in communities with leased lots, and why specialized knowledge is essential for a smooth closing.

From navigating regulations and paperwork to understanding community requirements and financing options, having an experienced professional can help sellers and buyers avoid costly mistakes. Missy will also share information on upcoming opportunities in Sheboygan-area manufactured home communities.

For more information about buying, selling, or building a home, visit HomeWire Realty or https://www.myteambliss.com, email missy@homewire.com, or call 262-227-7064.