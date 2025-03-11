This children's book follows Sophia, a young girl with a mobility impairment, as she navigates her first year of school, learning that her experiences are just like everyone else's. Perfect for kids ages 3 to 8, it celebrates the power of family support and the shared journey of learning and growth. The book features a special section answering questions about life in a wheelchair, helping to break down misconceptions and encourage understanding. With fun activities like "Can You Find," "Other Ways to Use This Book," and "Fun Facts," readers can dive deeper into the story and explore new ways to learn and play.

Join the Author Sierra Andrews at her release day signing event Saturday, 26 April 2025 @ 11am to 4pm, at MSOE - Diercks Hall 1025 N. Milwaukee St. Downtown Milwaukee

To find the book visit: Not Everyone Walks The Stage