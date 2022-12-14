Non-Profit Animal Shelter
The Pet Project with Fleet Farm
Joe Poczkalski and Jessica Pillsbury are here with The Washington County Humane Society to tell us about adoption opportunities. They bring Duke and Daisy who are dogs from the shelter. Be sure to check out their wish list and donate! Go visit their shelter to visit with and adopt their pets. There are opportunities for volunteering and to attend fundraisers. Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm! www.fleetfarm.com/category/pets-wild-bird/_/N-2832316490
Posted at 10:12 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 11:12:14-05
Joe Poczkalski and Jessica Pillsbury are here with The Washington County Humane Society to tell us about adoption opportunities. They bring Duke and Daisy who are dogs from the shelter. Be sure to check out their wish list and donate! Go visit their shelter to visit with and adopt their pets. There are opportunities for volunteering and to attend fundraisers.
Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!
www.fleetfarm.com/category/pets-wild-bird/_/N-2832316490
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.