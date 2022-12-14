Non-Profit Animal Shelter

Joe Poczkalski and Jessica Pillsbury are here with The Washington County Humane Society to tell us about adoption opportunities. They bring Duke and Daisy who are dogs from the shelter. Be sure to check out their wish list and donate! Go visit their shelter to visit with and adopt their pets. There are opportunities for volunteering and to attend fundraisers.

