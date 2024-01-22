Non-Drinking Buddies is a podcast hosted by teetotaling comedians Rebekka Johnson and Anne Gregory who interview celebrity and expert guests about how to find the fun in a booze-free life. Hosts Anne and Rebekka quit drinking one year ago on THE EXACT SAME DAY. Although they quit for very different reasons (which they’ll discuss on the podcast), they both needed each other’s support to stay alcohol-free. Rebekka and Anne hope that they can be the listener’s “non drinking bud” and help them to see the light at the end of the tequila-shot tunnel.

Find them on social media here: Instagram: @nondrinking buddies, YouTube: @nondrinkingbuddies and the title of our podcast: Non Drinking Buddies

Here is the recipe for The Morning Blend Mocktail.

The Morning Blend Mocktail

1 oz grapefruit juice on ice

add 1/2 oz Grenadine

Shake on ice

Pour in glass and top with Ginger Beer