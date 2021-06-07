No Sugar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies with Bacon!

After a life-threatening event, Jayne Jones wanted to make a lifestyle change. Jayne eliminated sugar, fruit, flour and snacking from her diet, which sped up her recovery. After six months of blood, sweat and tears, Jayne rolled up her sleeves and went to work as the No Sugar Baker.

Jayne has released her first cookbook, The No Sugar Baker Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets. There are 100 recipes, including the No Sugar Baker’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bacon Cookies! Jayne joins us today to share the delicious recipe and discuss her informative health experience.

To purchase Jayne’s cookbook, you can find it on nosugarbaker.com or Amazon.