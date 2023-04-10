No Such Thing As 'Just A Dog'

Author Carmen Leal joins us to tell us about her book I Chose You, Imperfectly Perfect Rescue Dogs and Their Humans. Carmen is a storyteller looking to share a collection of uplifting glimpses into the lives of ordinary-turned-extraordinary dogs and the people who love them. After experiencing a traumatic event, this is how Carmen turned her life around with the help of her rescue dog, Coconut. Carmen is having a month-long fund raising event and several signings in April due to all the fun national days she could promote. From National Hug Your Dog Day on April 10 to Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30, Carmen will have an event for everyone. All of these events will be in Oshkosh to benefit Second Chance North, a foster-adoption rescue group that rescues dogs from 2nd Chance Shelter, a no kill shelter in Boaz, Alabama.

For more information, visit online at Author Carmen Leal.