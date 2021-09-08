Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

No Reason to Bug Out!

The Bug Girls are Here to Help
Posted at 9:59 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 10:59:55-04

When many people hear the word “bugs,” they automatically freak out. But now, the Bug Girls are here to change the way we look at insects. Rose Pest Solutions is Milwaukee’s oldest local family-owned pest control business, and they are doing fantastic things for the communities they serve. The Bug Girls join us today to share some highlights with us.

Rose Pest Solutions offers free quotes and satisfaction guaranteed! If you mention the The Bug Girls on the Morning Blend, you’ll get $50 off any new prevention program. To learn more, visit rosepestcontrol.com or call 800-GOTPESTS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019