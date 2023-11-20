No Partner, No Problem: Tips for Traveling Solo

Suzette Webb, author and keynote speaker joins us to discuss traveling solo, and how you can make your vacation experience safe and memorable. Google trend data shows that ‘Solo travel’ has risen in popularity by 761% with women representing 84% of all solo travelers. That said, the #1 concern most women have with traveling solo is their safety.

Safety Tips and Best Practices:

1.) Start small

2.) Enroll in STEP if traveling abroad

3.) Keep a dummy wallet

4.) Research local scams

5.) Buy travel insurance

To learn more about Suzette, visit bluestoblessings.com!

