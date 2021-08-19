Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

No More Stinky Clothes!

With Iron Joc Performance Gear
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 11:27:32-04

After breaking a sweat, bacteria can make you stink and ultimately ruin the fabric. To avoid any unpleasant odors, invest in Iron Joc Performance Gear! Their silver infused fabric kills 99.99% of the bacteria for the lifetime of the gear. Founder and Owner of Iron Joc Performance Gear, Paul Hanson, joins us today to share more details about this super fabric.

Take advantage of Iron Joc’s special offers now through August 22! Training shorts, any performance t-shirt, socks, or an anti-microbial work out towel is just $69.99. Go to ironjoc.com to check out the gear and support a local company. If you don’t love it, send it back with no questions asked!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019