No More Stinky Clothes!

After breaking a sweat, bacteria can make you stink and ultimately ruin the fabric. To avoid any unpleasant odors, invest in Iron Joc Performance Gear! Their silver infused fabric kills 99.99% of the bacteria for the lifetime of the gear. Founder and Owner of Iron Joc Performance Gear, Paul Hanson, joins us today to share more details about this super fabric.

Take advantage of Iron Joc’s special offers now through August 22! Training shorts, any performance t-shirt, socks, or an anti-microbial work out towel is just $69.99. Go to ironjoc.com to check out the gear and support a local company. If you don’t love it, send it back with no questions asked!