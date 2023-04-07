Chef Tyler Mader joins us today to demonstrate how to test hot spots in your oven as well as how to make pancakes without the mess. By just using parchment paper and a water bottle, the way you cook will be changed forever. Watch as he shows how you can use these hacks in your kitchen to make cooking-and the clean-up afterwards- easier!
For more on Chef Tyler Mader, follow his social media @TheMaderMenu.
No Mess Pancakes Are Easy To Make
Chef Tyler Mader Lends His Expertise In The Kitchen
Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 11:55:52-04
