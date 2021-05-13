Watch
No Menthol Sunday, Tobacco Awareness and Prevention

With Wisconsin African American Tobacco Prevention Network
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 11:19:27-04

Tobacco is evolving faster than ever. With new products and tactics in place, tobacco doesn’t look anything like a pack of cigarettes anymore. Tobacco companies have historically targeted African Americans and other communities of color with menthol products, which are easier to start and harder to quit.

On May 16, the Wisconsin African American Tobacco Prevention Network celebrates No Menthol Sunday to spread awareness about menthol in tobacco addiction. Director Lorraine Lathen joins us to discuss the importance of this day and share how people can get involved.

Parents can visit TobaccoIsChanging.com to learn more about the next generation of tobacco products. If you're interested in participating in No Menthol Sunday, please visit NoMentholSundayWI.com.

