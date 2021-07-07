Watch
Nice Guys Don’t Finish Last!

The Premiere of “Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant” airs on July 9
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 11:27:37-04

Did you know that the first standup comedian to get a standing ovation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is from Wisconsin? Comedian Pete Lee’s joyful humor comes from his midwestern roots! Pete is here to discuss his new comedy special on Showtime that dives into his outrageous struggles with people pleasing, relationships, sex, drugs and motion-sensor sinks. In Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant, Pete educates us on why it sucks to be a nice guy, unless the person he’s talking to likes it.

Don't miss the premiere of Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant on July 9 at 8 p.m. CT on SHOWTIME.

