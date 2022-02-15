NFL Players Help To Kickoff Rebuilding

What do an NFL player and CEO of a nonprofit organization call Rebuilding Together have in common? They want to provide critical repairs to homes of people in need. Through Kickoff to Rebuild events held during the past 27 Super Bowls, Rebuilding Together has repaired more than 150 homes, engaged 5,000 volunteers and invested more than $5 million in communities nationwide. Wide receiver of the Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown and president & CEO of Rebuilding Together, Caroline Blakely join us to discuss this years 'Kickoff To Rebuild' campaign.

For more information about the campaign, go to RebuildingTogether.org