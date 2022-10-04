Following the country's reopening after the COVID—19 pandemic, Tourism New Zealand is launching a brand-new campaign, "If You Seek," inviting international visitors who seek more to immerse themselves in Aotearoa's authentic, transformative spirit. Sarah Handley joins us to talk about New Zealand's reward for curious travelers and more.
New Zealand's International Border Has Reopened
What's New in Aotearoa?
Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 12:44:48-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.