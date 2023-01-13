New Year, New Skin Treatment Regimens

It’s a new year, and a good time to make plans for what you want to accomplish. Skin treatment regimens may be something to address.

Dr. Deborah Manjoney the owner and founder of Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa joins us to talk skincare.

The beauty of the aesthetic treatments of today are that they are able to improve the quality of the skin. Skin is the largest organ of the body. It is a major protector, and we should care for it to the best of our ability.

Skin thins and becomes more delicate as we age. The downside of that aging, from a beauty standpoint, is that we see sagging and wrinkles. The medical or health risk is that the skin becomes more likely to suffer tears, heals more slowly, and becomes less of a barrier to infection.

Options can be as simple and inexpensive as good skin care products used regularly. More rapid results can be seen with state-of-the-art treatments using the most modern technologies.

