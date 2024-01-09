New Year, New Passport

Are you ready to visit some exciting new places in 2024? While the prep may be overwhelming and the trip may seem far off, now is the best time to make sure you have all of your travel needs.

Lynn Clark is back fromTravel Leaders. She has a checklist to make sure you are ready with your passport.

One of the most important things for international travel is an updated passport. Getting this renewed as soon as possible is the best way to avoid last minute stress. Passport renewals are taking approximately 7-10 weeks, so you certainly do not want to put it off any longer. Plus, if things are looking a little busy on your calendar, passports can be renewed via the mail, so it's extremely convenient!

Here are the four items you will need to renew your passport

1. Filled out DS82 form

2. New Picture

3. Old Passport

4. Check for the renewal fee - $130 for the renewal, and $80 to expedite the renewal (which is recommended)

For the form, instructions, mailing address, and more, visit Travel.State.gov.