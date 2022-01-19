Watch
New Year, New Healthier Family

with RDN Lauren Manaker
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 11:57:58-05

Start the new year off right by making smarter, healthier choices everyone can stick to. We've got the tips and tricks to help – from making the most of the all-important breakfast meal to smart snacking options to keep you and your kids satisfied all day. Plus wellness advice and good sleep tips the entire family will benefit from. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Lauren Manaker shares convenient tips for families such as a breakfast beverage that packs a nutrient punch, healthy snacks the whole family can enjoy throughout the day and more!

For more information or to purchase any of the products Lauren mentioned, visit CarnationBreakfastEssentials.com

