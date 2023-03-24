New Women's Fashion For Spring

Melyssa is back from the Flannel Foxto share Women's Spring Arrivals. Embellished jeans and jackets along with cardigans are just a few of Melyssa's must-haves. How about a butterfly tank? Follow Flannel Fox to catch her Must Have Mondays @flannelfoxtosa on IG and FB.
Visit the store in Tosa!
The Flannel Fox
7602 Harwood Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:12:52-04
