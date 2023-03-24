Watch Now
New Women's Fashion For Spring

The Flannel Fox
Melyssa is back from the Flannel Fox to share Women's Spring Arrivals. Embellished jeans and jackets along with cardigans are just a few of Melyssa's must-haves. How about a butterfly tank? Follow Flannel Fox to catch her Must Have Mondays @flannelfoxtosa on IG and FB. Visit the store in Tosa! The Flannel Fox 7602 Harwood Avenue Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:12:52-04

