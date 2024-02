The Flannel Fox is proud to bring Flannelpalooza to the Wauwatosa Village! Co-Owner Melyssa Bauer joins us today to discuss how the new winter festival will feature fun events, food and of course shopping. Events include axe throwing, ice carving demo, beard contest, dog contest and more!

Come on down to the Wauwatosa Village Saturday February 10th from 11-5 to celebrate Flannelpalooza at Root Common Park on Harwood Avenue. The event is free and will take place outdoors!