Everyone is buzzing about the new weekly weight loss injection. Angie Schaefer, clinic manager of the Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & MediSpa, joins us to talk about this new injection. The Kardashians, TikTok, Beyoncé and even Elon Musk are raving about this new FDA approved weight loss injection called Semaglutide. It has been introduced as a "game changer" for weight loss. One patient lost 7 pounds in her first month and 9 pounds in her second month! Another patient lost 5 pounds in two weeks. Every single person who is taking Semaglutide Injections are losing more than just a pound or two.

Semaglutide is a weekly weight loss injection that works with your GLP-1 hormone, which plays a role in your appetite and digestion. It will slow down the digestion of food in your stomach so that it will turn off your "hunger" trigger. You will feel full, which will lower your appetite and in turn, you lose weight.

Get $200 off the first month of Semaglutide, plus FREE B12/Lipotropic Injections for the first two months. For more information, please visit www.milwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.com or call 414-616-3535

