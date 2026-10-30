New Waukesha Condo Community Offers Low-Maintenance Living and Scenic Views

A new condominium community is bringing a fresh lifestyle opportunity to Waukesha. Featuring beautiful ranch-style homes starting in the $400,000s, the development combines quality craftsmanship, customization floor plans, and a stunning hilltop setting with panoramic views. Residents can enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle with exterior upkeep handled for them, giving more time to take advantage of amenities like walking trails and a dog park.

Conveniently located near dining, grocery stores, coffee shops, and everyday essentials, the community offers the perfect blend of comfort and accessibility. During the segment, guest John Wahlen will showcase the gorgeous model homes, highlight the community's scenic setting, and share why so many buyers are choosing maintenance-free living.

Visitors who mention the Morning Blend can also receive $5,000 off customization options. Tour the community during open house hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. and discover everything this special neighborhood has to offer. Visit Gorgeous Condominium Communities by Cornerstone Development for more info.