New Treatment Options for People Suffering with COPD

In The United States, more than 10 million people above the age of 40 live with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This Chronic lung disease limits airflow and causes breathing-related symptoms, including a persistent cough and breathlessness. Dr. Meilan Han joins to discuss the impact of inadequately controlled COPD has on daily life, and a new treatment option.

Dr. Han has vast experience in the COPD field as a Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care at the University of Michigan Health and lead investigator for several NIH sponsored COPD studies.

