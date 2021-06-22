New Summer Novel About Friendship and Family

“Like a true friendship, The Clover Girls is a novel you will forever savor and treasure,” said New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe.

The Clover Girls is a new summer novel that is an ode to our forever friends and forgiveness. Author Wade Rouse joins us today to share more about the background and significance of The Clover Girls. Wade will also discuss the meaning behind his pen name, Viola Shipman!

If you’re looking to pick up The Clover Girls, it’s available locally at Books and Company in Oconomowoc and Boswell Books. Starting this summer, you can find this novel at all Target stores because it was selected as a “Target Recommends Summer” book.

To learn more about Wade, known as Viola, visit violashipman.com.