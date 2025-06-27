New Sports Complex Opening in Glendale!

Nex-Gen Performance is a sports training company that focuses on soccer, basketball, and football training of the youth, all the way to college athletes and professional players. Their soccer training company has 8 partnerships with clubs and high schools in the area, and currently trains close to 1,000 different kids a year.

Nex-Gen Performance Facility Grand Opening is July 12th, 1:00-5:00 pm with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 pm. There will be raffles, giveaways, food/drinks, and services the facility provides with pop-up tents.

Fill out the RSVP form and learn more at NexGen

4650 N Port Washington Rd, Glendale, WI 53211 Door 5.