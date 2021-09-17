Watch
New Shoes for Your Fall Adventure!

Stan’s Fit For Your Feet Has Shoes for the Entire Family
Posted at 11:07 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 12:07:04-04

The leaves are changing colors and the temperatures are dropping, meaning it’s time to explore the outdoors. Stan’s Fit For Your Feet wants to help you find a pair of comfortable, stylish and quality shoes for your next adventure. Joining us today to showcase all their supportive footwear options is the Director of Marketing and Certified Pedorthist Megan Sajdak.

There are many special offers going on right now, including $10 off every regular price shoe or boot up to $150. Or you can get $20 off every regular price shoe or boot that’s $150 or more. You can shop in-store or online at stansfootwear.com.

