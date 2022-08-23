New Self-Guided Tour of Lapham Peak using QR Codes and Upcoming Events

Everyone knows it’s the best place to view the fabulous fall colors but there’s something new at Lapham Peak! A self-guided tour using QR codes.

Visit Lapham Peak and bring your cell phone. As you make your way through the park simply scan the QR codes to learn about the plants, animals and insects you might encounter during your visit. In addition, some codes will tell you about the history of the park and the land surrounding you. If you’re one of those people who always want to know, now you will know the answers! Today Melissa Jarecki gives us all the information about Lapham Peak and the Hausmann Nature Center.

Upcoming events at Lapham Peak include:

UW’s Universe in the Park-Sept 3 at 8:30 pm

Colorama 5k and 10K Walk/Run and Smokey the Bear Fun Run for

kids-October 1 for which we are still seeking a corporate sponsor

Ongoing fundraising for our 4300 sq ft Lapham Lodge which they hope to start building in 2023!