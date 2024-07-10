New Salon Suites Coming to Wauwatosa Soon!

IMAGE Studios is a national salon suite brand offering luxurious appointments to our design aesthetic, bringing class, style, and functionality to the beauty professional’s, as well as their clients, experience. Owner Meg Schmitz and Marketing Manager Tamara Burkett join the show today to talk about how their Wauwatosa location will have 40 beautiful single and double suites, a long list of amenities, in a secure and safe environment. For clients, IMAGE Studios will be a gorgeous space for you to have beauty services done. From hair and nails to make- up, facials, supplement injections, and more.

You can check them out on Instagram @ImageStudiosTosa where you can follow, message, and learn more. Viewers can also call them at 414-207-4854 to set up a tour!