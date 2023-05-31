New Rock & Brews Restaurant

We are at Potawatomi Casino Hotel to learn about the new restaurant concepts coming soon, including Rock & Brews. The casino hotel just unveiled the Potawatomi Marketplace off the first floor gaming area, which will hold seven different restaurant concepts. The Morning Blend correspondent Andrea Boehlke interviews Jennifer Wilzbacher. She tells us about Burger Co., Project Pizza and Mini & Wow which are now open for business. Rock & Brews will open this summer, and guests will be able to experience superior dining with a Rock n Roll Twist. Potawatomi Casino Hotel is holding a hiring event for Rock & Brews on June 12, June 14 and June 15 at the American Family Field Tailgate Haus. For more information, visit online atPotawatomi Careers.