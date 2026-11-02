New Report Takes a Closer Look at the Health of Women and Children

How healthy are women and children across America? The 2026 America’s Health Rankings Health of Women and Children Report is taking a closer look at health trends across the country.

Dr. Lisa Saul of UnitedHealth Group and Dr. Michael Warren of March of Dimes highlight key findings, including progress in infant health alongside continuing challenges in maternal health. They’ll also discuss how trends have changed over the past decade and how the report can help communities better understand opportunities to improve outcomes for women, children and families.

The goal is to turn health data into meaningful conversations and action within communities nationwide.

Explore the report and additional health resources at America’s Health Rankings.