New President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee develops positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. Today, the new president and CEO, Neil Willenson joins us to discuss the organization, why its important, and getting involved. Neil is the founder of Camp Heartland for children affected by HIV/AIDS and was a former producer of the Grand Slam Charity Jam, organizer for Kids2Kids Christmas. He presents to us why mentoring is important to young people and the difference between the Big and the Littles. Neil also shares how you can get involved through the types of volunteer mentoring options that they have available. For more information or to help out, visit online at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee or call 414-831-4563.

