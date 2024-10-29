New Poetry Book Celebrating Life and All its Messiness

Author J.K. Kennedy is here to discuss her new poetry book, Clumsy Beauty!
Two years ago, Jodie used poetry as a healthy habit, posting her poems on Instagram. After her account grew rapidly, she is now able to debut her poetry collection to the world!
Clumsy Beauty can be found at all major book retailers.
For more information, visit her website.
