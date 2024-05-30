New Palette of Summer Eye Shadows!

Now that Memorial Day has passed, summer has officially started in Wisconsin! Just in time for all your summer getaways, Merle Norman introduces a fabulous new palette of pinky sand toned eye shadows to take you from the office to a beach party! These new pinkened bronzes and luminous seafoam shadows are perfect for all eye colors and all ages. The secret is in the formula of the soft touch shadows! These shadows are 97% natural and plant based. This soft touch shadow palette has colors that range from soft gold, pink beige, rich tans, and bronze.

Summer is a great time to play with different looks. These shadows look great alone, but also layer beautifully for a more dramatic look. Come in to Merle Norman for a free summer eye makeup lesson. Pair this sun-kissed look with 3 limited-edition nourishing lip balms. Choose from: Beach Baby, a soft, neutral apricot; Sunny, a creamy rosy-brown and Daiquiri, a cool, strawberry shimmer. Enhance your cheeks with a bronzer or a sheer wash of color in Pink Lotus. Both a part of our June gift with purchase. Free with 2 or more Merle Norman products, you will also receive Aqua Bliss Moisturizer and Foundation Primer Plus!

There are Merle Norman studios in Brookfield Square and in Hales Corners on HWY 100 between Grange and Edgerton- that's where you'll find Debby. There are also shops in Downtown Oconomowoc and Downtown Grafton.