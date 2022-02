Now more than ever it's crucial you have an expert on your side to navigate the Spring 2022 Housing Market. Real estate expert, Alison Rhinehart and Milwaukee listing specialist, Jackie Voit and Jeremy Rynders with Lifetime Realty Group join us to discuss new rules for buyers.

Lifetime Realty Group is hosting an online Home Seller Seminar Tuesday, March 1st from 6-7:30 pm. Text “Seminar” to 262-696-9884

Find Out More at Lifetime-realty.com