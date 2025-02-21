Watch Now
New neighborhood in River Hills

Condominium community
The Grove in River Hills is a brand new condominium community offering a unique lifestyle with single family homes and condo services. Nestled in a beautiful setting residents can enjoy a tranquil, country like feel, just a short drive from Milwaukee. The community features stunning homes, fantastic floor plans, and amazing amenities like a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts, and walking trails.

Visit them Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12pm-4pm to explore this exceptional place or call 262-751-7367 or visit New neighborhood in River Hills for more details.

