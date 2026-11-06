New Movies Worth Watching This Week: Ryan Jay's Latest Reviews

Looking for your next movie night pick? Entertainment critic Ryan Jay is back with reviews of three new releases across a variety of genres. This week, he shares his thoughts on Wild Horse Nine from Searchlight Pictures, the holiday-themed family film A Dog’s Perfect Christmas streaming on Netflix, and the mystery drama The Restoration at Grayson Manor from Chroma. Tune in as Ryan breaks down what works, what doesn't, and which titles deserve a spot on your watch list.

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