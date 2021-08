Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some new and unique movies that you will love! Whether you're looking for a jaw-dropping reboot, an animated musical, or anything in between, Ryan has you covered.

Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.

The Suicide Squad / Warner Bros.

John and the Hole / IFC Films

Vivo / Netflix

Annette / Amazon Studios

You can find more movie reviews and information about the free virtual Oz Con on Ryan's website, ryanjayreviews.com.