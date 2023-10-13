Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

New Movie Reviews with Ryan Jay!

Ryan Jay Reviews
Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay is back with some more reviews! This week he reviews the following movies: The Burial/ Amazon MGM Studios- Stream It The Fall of the House of Usher / Netflix- Stream It The Winter House / Freestyle Digital Media- Stream It Come meet Ryan in person on Sunday, October 15th, at the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay, for the release of a new book C'Mon Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock. He will be there with the authors at 1pm. For more information, visit his website at ryanjayreviews.com.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 11:54:27-04

Entertainment Critic Ryan Jay is back with some more reviews! This week he reviews the following movies:

The Burial/ Amazon MGM Studios- Stream It
The Fall of the House of Usher / Netflix- Stream It
The Winter House / Freestyle Digital Media- Stream It

Come meet Ryan in person on Sunday, October 15th, at the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay, for the release of a new book C'Mon Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock. He will be there with the authors at 1pm. For more information, visit his website at ryanjayreviews.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes