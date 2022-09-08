New Milwaukee Themed Music Video

In 2019, Trapper Schoepp published a song with Bob Dylan called “On, Wisconsin” - making him the youngest musician to share a co-writing credit with the Nobel Prize Winner. The song led to a #1 trending article in Rolling Stone and 100+ tour dates worldwide.

Trapper Schoepp joins us to talk about his latest albums and his upcoming event. To see Trapper Schoepp, he will be at the Milwaukee Domes on Sept. 29 and Public Table on Sept. 10. For more information, please visit www.trapperschoepp.com

See the video "I am a rider" here