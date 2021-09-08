New Makeup Palette That Screams Fall

Fall is about getting outside and exploring the beautiful areas that we live in. You can strut through your city in style with a new shadow palette that enhances eye color and provides an unexpected dazzle! Merle Norman’s new City Chic Shadow Palette is a must-have for your next makeover. Beth Frost from Merle Norman joins us today, and she’ll share more details about the newest fall makeup trends.

You can find Beth at the Merle Norman studio in Oconomowoc. There are also locations in Brookfield Square, Hales Corners, and West Bend.

For more information, visit merlenorman.com.