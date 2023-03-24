Watch Now
New Lifestyle Neighborhoods With No Yard Work

Welcome to The Glens!
Are you ready to move to a no maintenance lifestyle with all the amenities? Welcome to The Glens! New neighborhoods are being transformed in Muskego, Waukesha, Pewaukee, Menomonee Falls and Grafton. These are all new lifestyle neighborhoods. Joe Orendorf joins us to explain how they will have attached and detached, ranch-style homes &amp; condominiums, and will have gorgeous clubhouses with fitness room, party room, pool, pickleball courts and bocce courts! Cornerstone Development of Southeast Wisconsin is offering a change of lifestyle for folks, their landscaping/lawn and snow removal will be taken care of by others! Check out their website for more. They are offering special incentives off of their options for folks who come to see their models this weekend!
Posted at 10:14 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:14:42-04

