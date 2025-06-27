New Lasso Lounge at Summerfest!

The Lasso Lounge will have live country music, a mechanical bull, specialty cocktails, and more! This is the first time Kunes is sponsoring Summerfest as part of their commitment to our community. Kunes’ IT Director, Gary McAdams, part of the Gary McAdams Band, will be playing in the Lasso Lounge on Friday, June 27 from 5 pm - 7 pm. Kunes Auto & RV Group has 42 locations in Wisconsin & Illinois – 3 in the Milwaukee market.

For more information, visit https://shopkunes.com/ and Home | Summerfest, The World's Largest Music Festival