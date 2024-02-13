New Kitchen Trends And More

Nicole Raffensperger from Design Tech Remodeling LLC joins us today to discuss some new kitchen trends. Design Tech Remodeling handles all types of interior remodeling projects including kitchens, bathrooms, lower levels, or even full house remodels! Their creative interior designers will personally guide you through the design phase, which includes developing a concept that meets your lifestyle, producing final drawings and renderings, and assisting you with product selection. From there, project managers and carpenters skillfully manage the construction phase to ensure quality craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail.

Visit Nicole at the Nari Home Show in booth 1021 or call Design Tech Remodeling at (262) 240-9999. You can also visit their website at designtechremodeling.com